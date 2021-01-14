Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Raised to Buy at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, AR Network reports. The firm currently has $37.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $31.00.

BAC has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $26.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a neutral rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Bank of America from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.31.

Bank of America stock opened at $33.46 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $289.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Bank of America has a twelve month low of $17.95 and a twelve month high of $35.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.20.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.02). Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The company had revenue of $20.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.49%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BAC. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $90,723,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 14.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,121,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $581,079,000 after purchasing an additional 3,066,800 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the second quarter worth $43,708,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 45,825,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,103,934,000 after buying an additional 1,728,968 shares during the period. Finally, Thunderbird Partners LLP acquired a new position in Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,891,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

