BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) Sets New 1-Year High at $40.06

BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $40.06 and last traded at $40.00, with a volume of 5419 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.03.

Several analysts have issued reports on BKU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised BankUnited from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on BankUnited from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Compass Point raised BankUnited from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on BankUnited from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.27.

The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.54.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $223.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.77 million. BankUnited had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 15.98%. Research analysts predict that BankUnited, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 13th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. BankUnited’s payout ratio is 29.39%.

In related news, Chairman Rajinder P. Singh sold 255,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.73, for a total value of $7,587,987.90. Also, CEO Rajinder P. Singh sold 87,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total value of $2,704,789.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 392,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,148,053.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 493,741 shares of company stock valued at $14,655,776 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKU. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of BankUnited by 976.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 74,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 67,791 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of BankUnited in the 3rd quarter worth about $629,000. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BankUnited by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of BankUnited by 273.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 136,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,759,000 after purchasing an additional 99,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 63,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after buying an additional 7,283 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.34% of the company’s stock.

BankUnited Company Profile (NYSE:BKU)

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services to small and medium sized businesses, and individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury and cash management services.

