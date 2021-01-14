Barclays Increases LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) Price Target to $130.00

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) had its target price upped by research analysts at Barclays from $110.00 to $130.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.81% from the stock’s previous close.

LPLA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $132.50 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $110.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $113.50 to $132.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Compass Point lifted their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $85.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.64.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LPLA opened at $118.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $102.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.20. LPL Financial has a 52-week low of $32.01 and a 52-week high of $120.71.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.21. LPL Financial had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 49.27%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. LPL Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that LPL Financial will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other LPL Financial news, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.79, for a total value of $347,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,070,549.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sallie R. Larsen sold 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.22, for a total transaction of $574,686.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,525 shares of company stock valued at $1,418,221. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,119,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,869,000 after acquiring an additional 268,025 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 896,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,295,000 after acquiring an additional 73,064 shares during the last quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,503,000. Engle Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Engle Capital Management L.P. now owns 670,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,369,000 after acquiring an additional 170,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 592,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,452,000 after acquiring an additional 10,691 shares during the last quarter. 91.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

Featured Article: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.