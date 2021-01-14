Barclays Reaffirms “Underweight” Rating for Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY)

Barclays reissued their underweight rating on shares of Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Adyen in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Adyen in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a hold rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of Adyen from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adyen currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS ADYEY opened at $43.06 on Monday. Adyen has a fifty-two week low of $14.26 and a fifty-two week high of $48.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.16.

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform that integrates payments stack. The company provides gateway, risk management, processing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing payments across merchants' sales channels i.e. online, mobile, and in-store, as well as APIs.

