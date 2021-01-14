Barclays Reiterates Overweight Rating for Diploma PLC (DPLM.L) (LON:DPLM)

Diploma PLC (DPLM.L) (LON:DPLM)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.net reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Diploma PLC (DPLM.L) from GBX 2,150 ($28.09) to GBX 2,350 ($30.70) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Diploma PLC (DPLM.L) to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,813.33 ($23.69).

Get Diploma PLC (DPLM.L) alerts:

DPLM traded down GBX 76 ($0.99) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 2,064 ($26.97). The stock had a trading volume of 85,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,650. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,138.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,055.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.35. The company has a market capitalization of £2.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.63. Diploma PLC has a one year low of GBX 1,191 ($15.56) and a one year high of GBX 2,442 ($31.90).

In related news, insider Johnny Thomson acquired 2,690 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,109 ($27.55) per share, with a total value of £56,732.10 ($74,120.85).

About Diploma PLC (DPLM.L)

Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies consumable and instrument for the diagnostic testing of blood, tissue, and other samples in hospital pathology and life sciences laboratories; electrosurgery equipment and consumable for use in hospital operating room; and surgical medical device, and related consumable and service to GI endoscopy suite in hospital and private clinic.

Read More: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for Diploma PLC (DPLM.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diploma PLC (DPLM.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.