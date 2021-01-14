Barclays Upgrades CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) to Overweight

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
CI Financial stock opened at $13.10 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.84. CI Financial has a 1-year low of $7.50 and a 1-year high of $19.22.
About CI Financial
Featured Story: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?
Receive News & Ratings for CI Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.