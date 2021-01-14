Barclays Upgrades CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) to Overweight

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

CI Financial stock opened at $13.10 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.84. CI Financial has a 1-year low of $7.50 and a 1-year high of $19.22.

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

