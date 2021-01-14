Barfresh Food Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRFH) Short Interest Update

Barfresh Food Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRFH) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,200 shares, a growth of 258.1% from the December 15th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 208,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Barfresh Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th.

OTCMKTS BRFH traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.38. 6,602 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,913. The firm has a market cap of $56.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.00 and a beta of -0.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Barfresh Food Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.17 and a fifty-two week high of $0.55.

Barfresh Food Group (OTCMKTS:BRFH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.88 million. Barfresh Food Group had a negative net margin of 179.77% and a negative return on equity of 140.98%. Analysts anticipate that Barfresh Food Group will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Barfresh Food Group

Barfresh Food Group, Inc manufactures and distributes ready to blend frozen beverages in the United States. The company offers portion controlled and ready to blend beverage ingredient packs for smoothies, shakes, frappes, cocktails, and mocktails. It primarily serves the restaurant chains and the foodservice industry.

