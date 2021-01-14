Barings Participation Investors (NYSE:MPV) Short Interest Down 53.3% in December

Barings Participation Investors (NYSE:MPV) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 53.3% from the December 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Barings Participation Investors stock traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $12.14. 33,472 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,196. Barings Participation Investors has a 52 week low of $7.34 and a 52 week high of $17.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.06 and a 200 day moving average of $11.60.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPV. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Barings Participation Investors by 574.7% during the third quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 190,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after buying an additional 162,303 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Barings Participation Investors by 41.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 182,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,983,000 after acquiring an additional 53,329 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Barings Participation Investors by 3.3% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 134,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 4,230 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Barings Participation Investors by 34.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 54,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 14,208 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Barings Participation Investors by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 24,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. 13.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Barings Participation Investors Company Profile

Barings Participation Investors is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in below-investment grade, long-term corporate debt obligations which are directly purchased from its issuers.

