Barings Participation Investors (NYSE:MPV) Short Interest Down 53.3% in December

Barings Participation Investors (NYSE:MPV) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 53.3% from the December 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of Barings Participation Investors stock traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $12.14. 33,472 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,196. Barings Participation Investors has a 52 week low of $7.34 and a 52 week high of $17.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.06 and a 200 day moving average of $11.60.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th.
Barings Participation Investors Company Profile
Barings Participation Investors is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in below-investment grade, long-term corporate debt obligations which are directly purchased from its issuers.
Featured Article: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)
Receive News & Ratings for Barings Participation Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barings Participation Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.