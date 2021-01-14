Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $22.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Barratt Developments plc engages in the business of developing residential and non residential properties primarily in the United Kingdom. The company develops houses in towns, cities and rural areas. It operates under brands for house building- Barratt Homes and David Wilson Homes. The company’s commercial property development business, Wilson Bowden Developments is focused on retail, leisure, office, industrial and mixed-use schemes. Barratt Developments plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Monday. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Friday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.00.

Shares of BTDPY stock opened at $18.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Barratt Developments has a 1-year low of $8.13 and a 1-year high of $23.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.78.

About Barratt Developments

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities; and retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

