Barsele Minerals’ (BRSLF) Sector Perform Rating Reiterated at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial restated their sector perform rating on shares of Barsele Minerals (OTCMKTS:BRSLF) in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of Barsele Minerals stock opened at $0.48 on Monday. Barsele Minerals has a 12-month low of $0.07 and a 12-month high of $0.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.48.

About Barsele Minerals

Barsele Minerals Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Sweden. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and zinc deposits. Its principal property is the Barsele gold project covering an area of approximately 47,000 hectares located in VÃ¤sterbottens LÃ¤n, Northern Sweden.

