Bath Savings Trust Co Increases Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Bath Savings Trust Co raised its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 14.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,791 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PFE. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 439.7% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000. 69.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $40.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.87.

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $36.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.42. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.88 and a 52 week high of $43.08. The firm has a market cap of $204.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.25 and its 200-day moving average is $37.19.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 28.80%. The business had revenue of $12.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 51.53%.

In other news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 1,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $12,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,349,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,492,110. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

See Also: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.