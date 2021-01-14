Bath Savings Trust Co Takes $559,000 Position in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Bath Savings Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 6,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $559,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 54.0% in the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 24.8% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000.

VNQ stock opened at $83.16 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.66. Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $55.58 and a 52 week high of $99.72.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

