Bath Savings Trust Co Trims Stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Bath Savings Trust Co cut its stake in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATO. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Atmos Energy by 2,520.0% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Atmos Energy by 136.7% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC bought a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 71.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 355.0% in the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. 86.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Atmos Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.69.

In other Atmos Energy news, Director Richard A. Sampson bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $97.41 per share, for a total transaction of $48,705.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy stock opened at $88.46 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $95.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.63. Atmos Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $77.92 and a twelve month high of $121.08.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $474.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.98 million. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 21.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

