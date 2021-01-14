Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) (ETR:BMW) PT Set at €69.00 by Nord/LB

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) (ETR:BMW) has been given a €69.00 ($81.18) target price by equities researchers at Nord/LB in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Nord/LB’s price target points to a potential downside of 0.17% from the stock’s current price.

BMW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Warburg Research set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley set a €66.00 ($77.65) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €82.00 ($96.47) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €71.63 ($84.27).

Shares of BMW opened at €69.12 ($81.32) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $41.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.35. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of €36.60 ($43.05) and a fifty-two week high of €77.31 ($90.95). The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €72.71 and its 200 day moving average price is €64.05.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

