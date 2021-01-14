Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) in a report released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. William Blair upgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Beacon Roofing Supply presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.82.

Beacon Roofing Supply stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.24. The stock had a trading volume of 3,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,556. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 52-week low of $11.66 and a 52-week high of $44.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.01 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.55 and a 200 day moving average of $33.67.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. Beacon Roofing Supply had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 10.89%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Beacon Roofing Supply will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BECN. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the third quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply in the third quarter valued at approximately $173,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply in the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply in the third quarter valued at approximately $257,000.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, and retailers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

