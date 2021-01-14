Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) Shares Gap Up to $1.88

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBGI) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.88, but opened at $2.16. Beasley Broadcast Group shares last traded at $1.93, with a volume of 7,665 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $56.68 million, a P/E ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.57.

Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.19. Beasley Broadcast Group had a negative net margin of 11.52% and a negative return on equity of 11.52%. The company had revenue of $49.65 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its position in Beasley Broadcast Group by 1,232.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 30,799 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group by 7.8% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 274,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors own 15.47% of the company’s stock.

About Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI)

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a radio broadcasting company, operates radio stations in the United States. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Naples, Florida.

