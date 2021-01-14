BeatzCoin (BTZC) Price Hits $0.0002 on Top Exchanges

BeatzCoin (CURRENCY:BTZC) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 14th. One BeatzCoin token can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BeatzCoin has traded down 23.3% against the U.S. dollar. BeatzCoin has a total market cap of $409,894.71 and $19.00 worth of BeatzCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000334 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001415 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000023 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.05 or 0.00034264 BTC.

BeatzCoin Profile

BeatzCoin is a token. Its launch date was January 1st, 2018. BeatzCoin’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,197,230,405 tokens. BeatzCoin’s official Twitter account is @BeatzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BeatzCoin is https://reddit.com/r/BeatzCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “VibraVid will provide a platform for creators to upload, store, market, rent and sell their content to users with the added benefits of being able to crowdfund and sell merchandise and event tickets directly to their subscribers and fans. BeatzCoin is a Tron-Based cryptocurrency which will fuel the platform by allowing creators and users to exchange them, peer-to-peer, for goods and services, prizes and bounties. “

Buying and Selling BeatzCoin

BeatzCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BeatzCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BeatzCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BeatzCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

