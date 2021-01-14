BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) Expected to Post Earnings of -$4.03 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($4.03) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for BeiGene’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($5.04) to ($2.14). BeiGene reported earnings of ($6.39) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that BeiGene will report full year earnings of ($17.91) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($19.02) to ($16.07). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($15.95) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($19.67) to ($8.77). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover BeiGene.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($4.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.12) by ($0.69). BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 56.81% and a negative net margin of 569.22%. The business had revenue of $91.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.50 million.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of BeiGene from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $278.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of BeiGene from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Maxim Group lowered shares of BeiGene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BeiGene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of BeiGene from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $258.04.

Shares of BGNE stock traded up $25.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $335.70. 6,606 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 392,518. The stock has a market cap of $30.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.97 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $254.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $254.76. BeiGene has a 52-week low of $118.55 and a 52-week high of $322.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 7.69 and a quick ratio of 7.64.

In other BeiGene news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker sold 121,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.50, for a total transaction of $26,714,457.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Jane Huang sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.13, for a total transaction of $373,695.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 285,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,147,292.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 222,554 shares of company stock valued at $50,588,748 over the last three months. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BeiGene during the 4th quarter worth approximately $319,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of BeiGene during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,101,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BeiGene during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $297,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of BeiGene by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,759,000 after purchasing an additional 6,181 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BeiGene during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,167,000. 60.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology cancer therapeutics in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its commercial products include BRUKINSA to treat R/R mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; ABRAXANE to treat breast cancer; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; KYPROLIS to treat multiple myeloma; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphocytic leukemia; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; and QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma.

