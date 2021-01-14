BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) Reaches New 12-Month High at $333.04

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $333.04 and last traded at $331.57, with a volume of 2216 shares. The stock had previously closed at $310.14.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BGNE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BeiGene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of BeiGene from $240.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Maxim Group lowered shares of BeiGene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of BeiGene from $185.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of BeiGene from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. BeiGene has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $258.04.

Get BeiGene alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $30.55 billion, a PE ratio of -16.97 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $254.09 and its 200-day moving average is $254.76. The company has a current ratio of 7.69, a quick ratio of 7.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($4.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.12) by ($0.69). The business had revenue of $91.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.50 million. BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 56.81% and a negative net margin of 569.22%. As a group, equities analysts predict that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -17.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CMO Jane Huang sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.06, for a total transaction of $450,090.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 285,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,692,034.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Xiaodong Wang sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $1,600,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,201,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,304,322,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 222,554 shares of company stock valued at $50,588,748 in the last quarter. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BGNE. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in BeiGene by 92.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of BeiGene during the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in BeiGene by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in shares of BeiGene during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $195,000. 60.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BeiGene Company Profile (NASDAQ:BGNE)

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology cancer therapeutics in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its commercial products include BRUKINSA to treat R/R mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; ABRAXANE to treat breast cancer; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; KYPROLIS to treat multiple myeloma; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphocytic leukemia; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; and QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma.

Featured Story: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for BeiGene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BeiGene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.