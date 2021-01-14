Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) Shares Purchased by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) by 11.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,338 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Belden were worth $690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Belden by 24.4% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Belden by 14.5% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Belden by 13.5% during the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 4,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Belden during the second quarter worth $239,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Belden by 11.5% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE BDC opened at $42.78 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.41. Belden Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.54 and a twelve month high of $56.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -9.24 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.11. Belden had a positive return on equity of 15.55% and a negative net margin of 10.95%. The firm had revenue of $475.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.36 million. Equities analysts predict that Belden Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. Belden’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.42%.

In other Belden news, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 1,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total transaction of $67,274.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,913 shares in the company, valued at $638,747.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman John S. Stroup sold 7,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.22, for a total value of $298,311.74. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 92,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,710,415.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,093 shares of company stock valued at $531,146 over the last 90 days. 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on BDC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Belden from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. BidaskClub downgraded Belden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Truist boosted their target price on Belden from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Belden from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Belden in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.15.

Belden Inc operates as a signal transmission solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, and racks and enclosures for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, and building automation, as well as live production and performance, video display and digital signage, and corporate communications.

