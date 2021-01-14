Berenberg Bank Reiterates Hold Rating for Relx (NYSE:RELX)

Relx (NYSE:RELX)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Relx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Relx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Shares of Relx stock opened at $24.86 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.92. Relx has a 12-month low of $16.81 and a 12-month high of $27.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. The stock has a market cap of $48.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.56.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AXA S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Relx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Relx by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 28,767 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 6,696 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Relx by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 148,714 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,505,000 after purchasing an additional 20,955 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Relx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $450,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Relx by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 53,972 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.58% of the company’s stock.

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

