Bernard J. Clark Sells 29,976 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Stock

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 29,976 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $1,798,859.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

SCHW stock opened at $59.51 on Thursday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $28.00 and a 1-year high of $62.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.55 and a beta of 1.13.

Get The Charles Schwab alerts:

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 29.80%. The company’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in The Charles Schwab during the first quarter valued at $1,805,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in The Charles Schwab by 17.5% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 18,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 2,785 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in The Charles Schwab by 68.2% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 53,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 21,558 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Charles Schwab during the second quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 45.5% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,422,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,819,000 after purchasing an additional 444,614 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on SCHW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised The Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. TheStreet raised The Charles Schwab from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Wolfe Research downgraded The Charles Schwab from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.54.

About The Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

Read More: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for The Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.