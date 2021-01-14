BetProtocol Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $206,839.00 (BEPRO)

BetProtocol (CURRENCY:BEPRO) traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 14th. One BetProtocol token can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. BetProtocol has a market capitalization of $1.26 million and approximately $206,839.00 worth of BetProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BetProtocol has traded down 4.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $16.68 or 0.00042087 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00005274 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $149.41 or 0.00377031 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00038019 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,542.46 or 0.03892224 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002528 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00013508 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002523 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00012672 BTC.

About BetProtocol

BetProtocol (BEPRO) is a token. It launched on December 16th, 2019. BetProtocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,825,000,000 tokens. BetProtocol’s official website is www.betprotocol.com . BetProtocol’s official Twitter account is @betprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for BetProtocol is medium.com/@betprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “BetProtocol connects Developers to Decentralized Programmable Blockchain Resources to create a new paradigm of online gaming systems and infrastructure. BetProtocol is a proprietary set of tools that allows developers to program their own gaming applications using our white-label system. It ensures that compliance and safety are handled on the protocol level, freeing developers to focus on the content and form of their gaming apps, and not on the underlying infrastructure. BetProtocol believes this will greatly reduce the barrier of entry for online gaming firms, lead to a proliferation of betting dApps, and unlock a new multi-billion dollar, regulated blockchain-gaming industry. “

BetProtocol Token Trading

BetProtocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BetProtocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BetProtocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BetProtocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

