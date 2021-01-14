BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) Hits New 52-Week High at $60.62

BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $60.62 and last traded at $60.62, with a volume of 58276 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.95.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BBL shares. CSFB raised BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.97. The company has a market capitalization of $63.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 10,341 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in BHP Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 74,713 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,187,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. grew its stake in BHP Group by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 10,002 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in BHP Group by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,648 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in BHP Group by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,506 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter.

About BHP Group (NYSE:BBL)

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

