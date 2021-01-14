Biffa plc (BIFF.L) (LON:BIFF) Trading Down 0.2%

Biffa plc (BIFF.L) (LON:BIFF) shares dropped 0.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 235.50 ($3.08) and last traded at GBX 238 ($3.11). Approximately 402,852 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 447,856 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 238.50 ($3.12).

BIFF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 270 ($3.53) price target on shares of Biffa plc (BIFF.L) in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Biffa plc (BIFF.L) from GBX 210 ($2.74) to GBX 235 ($3.07) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 244.29 ($3.19).

The stock has a market capitalization of £725.97 million and a PE ratio of -35.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 234.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 218.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.06, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Biffa plc provides waste management services in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Collections and Resources & Energy. It is involved in the collection, recycling, treatment, processing, and disposal of waste; and production of energy, as well as production and sale of recovered commodities, such as energies, papers, glasses, metals, and plastics.

