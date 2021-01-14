Binance Coin Price Tops $41.67 on Top Exchanges (BNB)

Binance Coin (CURRENCY:BNB) traded 8.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 14th. One Binance Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $41.67 or 0.00105912 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Binance Coin has a market cap of $5.93 billion and approximately $547.02 million worth of Binance Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Binance Coin has traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002543 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000759 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 37.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.60 or 0.00032038 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.12 or 0.00058778 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.85 or 0.00228377 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000644 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33,829.55 or 0.85991286 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.84 or 0.00055523 BTC.

Binance Coin Profile

Binance Coin’s genesis date was July 8th, 2017. Binance Coin’s total supply is 174,152,673 coins and its circulating supply is 142,406,561 coins. The Reddit community for Binance Coin is /r/binance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Binance Coin’s official Twitter account is @binance_2017 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Binance Coin is www.binance.com

Buying and Selling Binance Coin

