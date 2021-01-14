BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of BioAtla in a research report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of BioAtla in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of BioAtla in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BCAB opened at $44.83 on Monday. BioAtla has a 12-month low of $27.15 and a 12-month high of $46.87.

In related news, major shareholder Cormorant Asset Management, Lp bought 800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $14,400,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Guy Levy bought 1,388,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,000,020.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

BioAtla Company Profile

BioAtla, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate is BA3011, a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for soft tissue and bone sarcoma tumors, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and other tumor types.

