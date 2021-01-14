Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share

Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) – B. Riley reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Biomerica in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 11th. B. Riley analyst A. D’silva now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.03. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Biomerica’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

BMRA has been the topic of several other reports. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on shares of Biomerica in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Aegis cut their price target on shares of Biomerica from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ BMRA opened at $6.27 on Wednesday. Biomerica has a 1 year low of $2.05 and a 1 year high of $23.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.69 million, a P/E ratio of -19.59 and a beta of -0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.05.

Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 million. Biomerica had a negative net margin of 52.42% and a negative return on equity of 40.08%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMRA. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Biomerica in the second quarter valued at about $107,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Biomerica in the third quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Biomerica by 37.5% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 5,197 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Catherine Coste purchased 9,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.45 per share, for a total transaction of $49,595.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 23.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Biomerica, Inc, a biomedical technology company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, patents, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and therapeutic products or detection and/or treatment of medical conditions and diseases worldwide. The company's diagnostic test kits are used to analyze blood, urine, or fecal specimens from patients in the diagnosis of various diseases and other medical complications; or to measure the level of specific bacteria, hormones, antibodies, antigens, or other substances, which exist in the patient's body and stools or blood in extremely small concentrations.

