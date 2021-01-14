Bithao (BHAO) One Day Trading Volume Tops $599,993.00

Bithao (CURRENCY:BHAO) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 13th. Bithao has a market capitalization of $52.87 million and approximately $599,993.00 worth of Bithao was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bithao token can now be purchased for $1.20 or 0.00003213 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Bithao has traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bithao alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002667 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000788 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 34.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.26 or 0.00030049 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.47 or 0.00108000 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $89.71 or 0.00239434 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.46 or 0.00059951 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000664 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.78 or 0.00058135 BTC.

Bithao Token Profile

Bithao’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,922,587 tokens. The official website for Bithao is bithao.io/bithao-home . The official message board for Bithao is N/A

Buying and Selling Bithao

Bithao can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bithao directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bithao should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bithao using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bithao Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bithao and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.