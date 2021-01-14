BitScreener Token (BITX) One Day Volume Tops $4,055.00

BitScreener Token (CURRENCY:BITX) traded 8.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. Over the last seven days, BitScreener Token has traded down 24% against the US dollar. BitScreener Token has a market capitalization of $936,853.12 and approximately $4,055.00 worth of BitScreener Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitScreener Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0107 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.96 or 0.00044028 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00005489 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $143.41 or 0.00372388 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.49 or 0.00037634 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,552.81 or 0.04032179 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002601 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00013461 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002597 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000030 BTC.

BitScreener Token Token Profile

BitScreener Token (BITX) is a token. It was first traded on April 19th, 2018. BitScreener Token’s total supply is 367,469,115 tokens and its circulating supply is 87,573,177 tokens. BitScreener Token’s official Twitter account is @BitScreener . The official website for BitScreener Token is tokensale.bitscreener.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BitScreener is an Ethereum-based financial data marketplace. BITX is an ERC20 utility token that works as a payment method for users to purchase advanced services offered on the BitScreener marketplace. At the same time, users have opportunities to earn BITX by contributing valuable data to the BitScreener ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling BitScreener Token

