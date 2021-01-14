BitWhite (BTW) Price Hits $0.0011 on Major Exchanges

BitWhite (CURRENCY:BTW) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 13th. BitWhite has a total market capitalization of $40,140.60 and approximately $66,862.00 worth of BitWhite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitWhite coin can now be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, BitWhite has traded 28.9% lower against the US dollar.

About BitWhite

BitWhite (CRYPTO:BTW) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 13th, 2017. BitWhite’s total supply is 60,342,895 coins and its circulating supply is 36,325,371 coins. BitWhite’s official website is bitwhite.org . BitWhite’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinWhite (BTW) and its Facebook page is accessible here

BitWhite Coin Trading

BitWhite can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitWhite directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitWhite should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitWhite using one of the exchanges listed above.

