BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII) Short Interest Up 378.0% in December

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,900 shares, an increase of 378.0% from the December 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 110,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

CII stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.80. The stock had a trading volume of 65,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,666. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund has a twelve month low of $9.56 and a twelve month high of $17.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.94.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a $0.0875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.90%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CII. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $180,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,893 shares in the last quarter. CNH Partners LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 74.0% during the 2nd quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 23,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $361,000.

About BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

