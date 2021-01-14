BlackRock Municipal 2020 Term Trust (NYSE:BKK) Short Interest Up 81.8% in December

BlackRock Municipal 2020 Term Trust (NYSE:BKK) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, an increase of 81.8% from the December 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in BlackRock Municipal 2020 Term Trust by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Municipal 2020 Term Trust by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock Municipal 2020 Term Trust by 8.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 83,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in BlackRock Municipal 2020 Term Trust by 10.1% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 32,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock Municipal 2020 Term Trust by 77.1% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 43,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 19,077 shares during the period.

BKK opened at $14.62 on Thursday. BlackRock Municipal 2020 Term Trust has a one year low of $13.50 and a one year high of $15.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.97.

BlackRock Municipal 2020 Term Trust is a closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income tax. The company was founded on August 20, 2002 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

