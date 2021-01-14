BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.57 EPS

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The asset manager reported $10.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.61 by $1.57, RTT News reports. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 29.83%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $8.34 EPS. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE BLK opened at $779.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $118.92 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.16. BlackRock has a 12 month low of $323.98 and a 12 month high of $788.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $714.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $623.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Get BlackRock alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $3.63 per share. This represents a $14.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.98%.

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 290 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $698.71, for a total transaction of $202,625.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $710.50, for a total value of $127,179.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 5,018 shares of company stock valued at $3,209,898 in the last quarter. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $594.00 to $602.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $690.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. ValuEngine downgraded BlackRock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $795.00 to $802.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $700.00 to $805.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $684.17.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.