BLink Market Capitalization Achieves $2.02 Million (BLINK)

BLink (CURRENCY:BLINK) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. Over the last seven days, BLink has traded 23.7% lower against the dollar. BLink has a market capitalization of $2.02 million and $84,272.00 worth of BLink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BLink token can now be purchased for about $0.0119 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.83 or 0.00042127 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00005441 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.35 or 0.00381393 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.99 or 0.00039881 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,541.88 or 0.04102300 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002663 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00013350 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002661 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000031 BTC.

BLink Token Profile

BLink (BLINK) is a token. BLink’s total supply is 999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 169,465,408 tokens. BLink’s official message board is winkfoundation.medium.com . BLink’s official Twitter account is @blockmasonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BLink is blink.wink.org

Buying and Selling BLink

BLink can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BLink should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BLink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

