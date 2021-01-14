BlockStamp Price Reaches $0.12 on Top Exchanges (BST)

BlockStamp (CURRENCY:BST) traded 24.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 13th. BlockStamp has a market cap of $3.15 million and approximately $55.00 worth of BlockStamp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BlockStamp has traded down 20.8% against the U.S. dollar. One BlockStamp coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000316 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00006592 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded up 5,737.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002675 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001344 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00005992 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000165 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 46.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000931 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000028 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 252.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000085 BTC.

BlockStamp Profile

BlockStamp is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. BlockStamp’s total supply is 34,193,216 coins and its circulating supply is 26,650,250 coins. The official message board for BlockStamp is medium.com/blockstamp. The official website for BlockStamp is blockstamp.info. BlockStamp’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BlockStamp is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the SHA256 algortihm. “

BlockStamp Coin Trading

BlockStamp can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlockStamp directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlockStamp should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BlockStamp using one of the exchanges listed above.

