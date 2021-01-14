Blonder Tongue Laboratories (NYSEAMERICAN:BDR) Shares Gap Up to $1.37

Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDR) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.37, but opened at $1.57. Blonder Tongue Laboratories shares last traded at $1.45, with a volume of 4,820 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.20.

Blonder Tongue Laboratories (NYSEAMERICAN:BDR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The technology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Blonder Tongue Laboratories had a negative return on equity of 180.97% and a negative net margin of 52.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.17 million during the quarter.

In other news, Director Robert J. Palle, Jr. sold 40,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.30, for a total value of $52,037.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,524,973 shares in the company, valued at $3,282,464.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Blonder Tongue Laboratories stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDR) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 55,897 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.55% of Blonder Tongue Laboratories as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 5.62% of the company’s stock.

About Blonder Tongue Laboratories (NYSEAMERICAN:BDR)

Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc, a technology-development and manufacturing company, provides television (TV) signal encoding, transcoding, digital transport, and broadband product solutions in the United States. It offers digital video headend products comprising high definition and standard definition, MPEG-2, and MPEG-4/H.264 encoders and transcoders; satellite quadrature phase shift key and eight phase shift key to quadrature amplitude modulation (QAM) transcoders; digital QAM multiplexers; ATSC/QAM-IP transcoders; EdgeQAM devices; and NeXgen Gateway, a digital video signal processing platform to system operators for the acquisition, processing, compression, encoding, and management of digital videos.

