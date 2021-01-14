Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Blucora, Inc. provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small businesses and tax professionals. The company’s products and services consist of tax preparation and wealth management, through TaxAct and HD Vest. TaxAct provides digital tax preparation solution for individuals, business owners and tax professionals. HD Vest Financial Services (R) supports an independent network of tax professionals who provide comprehensive financial planning solutions. Blucora, Inc. is based in IRVING, Texas. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BCOR. BidaskClub raised Blucora from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. ValuEngine raised Blucora from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Benchmark reduced their target price on Blucora from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.67.

Shares of BCOR stock opened at $16.08 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $772.55 million, a P/E ratio of -2.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Blucora has a 12-month low of $8.37 and a 12-month high of $24.63.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The information services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.12. Blucora had a positive return on equity of 11.19% and a negative net margin of 36.67%. The company had revenue of $175.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. Blucora’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Blucora will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blucora by 7.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 693,148 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,916,000 after purchasing an additional 45,698 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Blucora by 47.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 670,352 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $22,376,000 after acquiring an additional 215,375 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Blucora by 16.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 650,245 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,060,000 after acquiring an additional 89,638 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Blucora during the third quarter worth $3,487,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Blucora by 4.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 317,905 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,631,000 after acquiring an additional 12,513 shares during the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, tax professionals, financial advisors, and certified public accounting firms in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

