Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) Forecasted to Post FY2025 Earnings of $7.64 Per Share

Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) – SVB Leerink issued their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Blueprint Medicines in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 12th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Berens expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $7.64 per share for the year. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $127.00 price target on the stock.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $11.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.49 by $4.67. The company had revenue of $745.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $627.42 million. Blueprint Medicines had a return on equity of 43.72% and a net margin of 41.08%. The business’s revenue was up 8087.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.93) EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. TheStreet raised Blueprint Medicines from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $106.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.00.

Blueprint Medicines stock opened at $103.97 on Wednesday. Blueprint Medicines has a 12 month low of $43.29 and a 12 month high of $125.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $112.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.00. The company has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 0.92.

In related news, Director George Demetri sold 758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.15, for a total transaction of $85,009.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,562 shares in the company, valued at $399,478.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christina Rossi sold 345 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.69, for a total transaction of $34,393.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,995,793.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,255 shares of company stock valued at $4,036,317. Insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the third quarter worth $30,577,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 22.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,366,712 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $125,149,000 after buying an additional 251,884 shares in the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 26.0% in the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 897,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $83,198,000 after acquiring an additional 185,000 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 34.3% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 417,304 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,684,000 after acquiring an additional 106,645 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,998,000.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corporation develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in genomically defined cancers, rare diseases, and cancer immunotherapy. The company is developing avapritinib for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM and other mast cell disorders; and fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of advanced hepatocellular carcinoma.

