Bluestone Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBSRF) Short Interest Update

Bluestone Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBSRF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a growth of 242.3% from the December 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:BBSRF traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $1.56. The company had a trading volume of 7,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,475. Bluestone Resources has a 52-week low of $0.75 and a 52-week high of $1.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.51 and a 200 day moving average of $1.55.
About Bluestone Resources
Further Reading: Gap Up Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Bluestone Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bluestone Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.