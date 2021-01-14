Bluestone Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBSRF) Short Interest Update

Bluestone Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBSRF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a growth of 242.3% from the December 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BBSRF traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $1.56. The company had a trading volume of 7,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,475. Bluestone Resources has a 52-week low of $0.75 and a 52-week high of $1.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.51 and a 200 day moving average of $1.55.

About Bluestone Resources

Bluestone Resources Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It holds 100% interests in the Cerro Blanco gold project and the Mita geothermal project located in Guatemala. The company was formerly known as Indicator Minerals Inc and changed its name to Bluestone Resources Inc in January 2012.

