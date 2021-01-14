BMO Capital Markets Increases Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) Price Target to C$22.50

Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$22.00 to C$22.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 185.53% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$19.25 to C$18.25 in a report on Monday. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Equinox Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$20.25 to C$18.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$27.00 to C$24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 17th.

Shares of Equinox Gold stock opened at C$7.88 on Tuesday. Equinox Gold has a 12-month low of C$4.25 and a 12-month high of C$8.90. The stock has a market capitalization of C$892.46 million and a P/E ratio of -43.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$7.88.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona project covering a total land package of approximately 223,160 hectares located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

