BNP Paribas’ (BNPQY) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BNP Paribas reissued a buy rating on shares of BNP Paribas in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating on shares of BNP Paribas in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut BNP Paribas from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Societe Generale raised BNP Paribas to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine raised BNP Paribas from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BNP Paribas has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Shares of BNPQY opened at $27.52 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. BNP Paribas has a 52-week low of $13.18 and a 52-week high of $29.28.

BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $12.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.75 billion. BNP Paribas had a return on equity of 6.51% and a net margin of 16.37%. On average, research analysts forecast that BNP Paribas will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BNP Paribas Company Profile

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

