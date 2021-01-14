Bob D. Brown Sells 5,808 Shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) Stock

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) insider Bob D. Brown sold 5,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total value of $139,798.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $638,264.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 331,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 637,078. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.75 and a 52-week high of $27.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.94 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.55.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $48.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.72 million. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 88.81% and a negative return on equity of 71.72%. Equities research analysts predict that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

DRNA has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub lowered Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.33.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 120.3% during the fourth quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC now owns 29,905 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 16,329 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 43,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 155.0% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 59,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 36,312 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 98,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 74.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare diseases, viral infectious diseases, chronic liver diseases, and cardiometabolic diseases.

