Bodycote plc (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Bodycote plc (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 80.0% from the December 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

BYPLF remained flat at $$9.50 during midday trading on Thursday. Bodycote has a one year low of $9.50 and a one year high of $10.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 1.06.

BYPLF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bodycote from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bodycote in a research note on Friday, November 27th. HSBC upgraded Bodycote from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Bodycote from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bodycote currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

Bodycote plc provides heat treatment and thermal processing services worldwide. The company operates through Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial segments. It offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including powdermet technology, isostatic pressing, and HIP supporting.

