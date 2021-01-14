Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) was downgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Boliden AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas cut shares of Boliden AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

BDNNY opened at $77.75 on Thursday. Boliden AB has a fifty-two week low of $30.80 and a fifty-two week high of $77.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.53.

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter.

Boliden AB (publ) engages in exploring, extracting, and processing base metals and precious metals. It operates in two segments, Business Area Mines and Business Area Smelters. The company explores for mineral deposits, such as zinc, copper, lead, nickel, gold, palladium, platinum, and silver. It operates the Aitik, the Boliden Area, and Garpenberg mines in Sweden; the Tara mine in Ireland; and the Kylylahti and Kevitsa mines in Finland.

