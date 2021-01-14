Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.97 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) will announce $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Boot Barn’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.84 to $1.00. Boot Barn posted earnings of $0.81 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Boot Barn will report full year earnings of $1.45 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.24 to $1.53. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $2.23. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Boot Barn.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $184.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.22 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 4.45%.

BOOT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Boot Barn from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Cowen lifted their price objective on Boot Barn from $47.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Boot Barn from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on Boot Barn from $33.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Boot Barn from $34.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Boot Barn presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.54.

Shares of BOOT stock traded up $1.75 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $55.97. 12,396 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 737,019. Boot Barn has a twelve month low of $8.03 and a twelve month high of $57.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 3.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.36.

In related news, insider John Hazen sold 752 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total value of $31,772.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Greg Bettinelli sold 2,620 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.89, for a total transaction of $109,751.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,242 shares of company stock valued at $2,780,615 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Boot Barn by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,981,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,905,000 after buying an additional 965,164 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Boot Barn by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,806,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,835,000 after purchasing an additional 56,843 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Boot Barn by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,376,000 after purchasing an additional 150,763 shares during the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Boot Barn by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 609,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,146,000 after purchasing an additional 82,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Boot Barn by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 391,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,012,000 after purchasing an additional 10,211 shares during the last quarter.

About Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

