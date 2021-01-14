Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO)’s (BLX) Strong-Buy Rating Reiterated at CIBC

Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) (TSE:BLX)‘s stock had its “strong-buy” rating restated by analysts at CIBC in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a C$45.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) from C$44.50 to C$46.25 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) from C$45.00 to C$45.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$44.97.

Get Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) alerts:

Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) stock traded down C$2.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$53.12. The company had a trading volume of 674,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 743,728. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.45 billion and a PE ratio of 1,713.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$44.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$38.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 330.55, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.99. Boralex Inc. has a 1-year low of C$17.91 and a 1-year high of C$56.70.

Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) (TSE:BLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.20) by C$0.14. The company had revenue of C$105.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$105.00 million. Analysts anticipate that Boralex Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) Company Profile

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company had interests in 85 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 1,795 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 182 MW; two thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and three solar power stations with an installed capacity of 16 MW.

Further Reading: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.