Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Shares Acquired by Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $1,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BXP. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Boston Properties by 88.7% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 75.4% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 270.8% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 76.7% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. 86.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BXP. Evercore ISI downgraded Boston Properties from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Friday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Boston Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Boston Properties from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.82.

Shares of Boston Properties stock opened at $92.09 on Thursday. Boston Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.69 and a twelve month high of $147.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39, a PEG ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 7.03, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $96.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.62.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($1.06). Boston Properties had a net margin of 35.17% and a return on equity of 12.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.92%.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

