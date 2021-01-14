Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) Director Nigel K. Savory Sells 1,430 Shares of Stock

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) Director Nigel K. Savory sold 1,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.67, for a total value of $76,748.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 136,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,313,074.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ EPAY opened at $53.67 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.91. Bottomline Technologies has a 52-week low of $27.82 and a 52-week high of $57.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -298.15, a PEG ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.27.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a positive return on equity of 3.79% and a negative net margin of 1.67%. The business had revenue of $112.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. Bottomline Technologies (de)’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 32,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 165.5% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 45,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. 83.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EPAY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in a research note on Monday, October 5th. ValuEngine raised Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.31.

Bottomline Technologies (de) Company Profile

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides various solutions for the banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, retail, communications, education, media, manufacturing, and government industries. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Documents, and Other.

