BP’s (BP) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reissued their outperform rating on shares of BP (NYSE:BP) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BP. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of BP in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup restated a neutral rating on shares of BP in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. HSBC cut shares of BP from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of BP from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of BP in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a neutral rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.69.

Shares of NYSE BP traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.48. The stock had a trading volume of 759,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,181,918. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.48. BP has a 1 year low of $14.74 and a 1 year high of $39.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $86.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.87.

BP (NYSE:BP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $44.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.84 billion. BP had a negative net margin of 10.45% and a negative return on equity of 3.64%. The company’s revenue was down 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that BP will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th were paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. This is a boost from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%. BP’s payout ratio is presently 42.03%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in BP by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 433,655 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $8,899,000 after purchasing an additional 5,679 shares in the last quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP lifted its position in shares of BP by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 390,505 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $6,819,000 after buying an additional 4,293 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in BP in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,316,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its holdings in BP by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 258,608 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $4,514,000 after acquiring an additional 93,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in BP by 399.8% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 217,857 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,803,000 after purchasing an additional 174,268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.91% of the company’s stock.

BP PLC engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power, and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

